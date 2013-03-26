UPDATE 5-Medical providers oppose Trump-backed health plan, Democrats take aim
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
NICOSIA, March 26 A special administrator said on Tuesday he had been appointed to take over the running of Bank of Cyprus, the island's biggest commercial bank.
Dinos Christofrides told Reuters he had been appointed on Monday night by the Central Bank of Cyprus, saying he would oversee "the restructuring of the bank and the absorption of part of Cyprus Popular Bank ".
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update