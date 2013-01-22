BRUSSELS Jan 22 Financial problems of the small
island state of Cyprus should not be underestimated, because
they could still derail the still fragile confidence in the euro
zone, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen told
Reuters.
"Disorderly developments in Cyprus could undermine progress
made in 2012 in stabilising the euro area. Cyprus could well be
systemic for the rest of the euro area despite its size,"
Asmussen said.
Asmussen's comments came after some euro zone states voiced
concerns Cyprus, with gross domestic product of about 0.2
percent of euro zone GDP was not "systemically relevant" to the
17-nation currency bloc, a precondition for a bailout.
"Under normal circumstances one would expect the direct
impact of a default to be limited, and it's obvious that without
assistance the country will default," Asmussen said on the
sidelines of a meeting of European Union finance ministers.
"At the same time we should recognise that the situation is
not normal. Even though the promise of the OMT and other
important decisions have calmed the markets, this situation is
still fragile."
Cyprus applied for financial aid last June after its banks
suffered huge losses following an EU-approved writedown of Greek
debt, but some states are also uneasy about bailing out a
country they say lacks financial transparency.
Asmussen added Cyprus could impact twice-bailed out Greece
through banking sector channels and send a negative signal to
the rest of the euro zone, especially harming the outlook for
those states trying to regain full access to financial markets.
"I expect that a final agreement on a programme could be
reached at the end of March," he said. "The programme must
provide for a close monitoring of the anti money laundering and
tax transparency frameworks and their implementation."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)