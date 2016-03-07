BRUSSELS, March 7 Cyprus will conclude its
bailout programme successfully at the end of this month and is
able to fund itself after three years of financial aid and
reforms, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers said on
Monday.
"The programme comes to an end at the end of this month,"
the head of the 19 euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem told reporters after a regular monthly meeting in
Brussels.
"The authorities have delivered a very, very good job.
Cyprus can now fund itself and many of the fiscal and financial
structural reforms undertaken have put Cyprus back on a path of
sustainable growth," Dijsselbloem said, adding that the country
should continue tackling remaining challenges.
Cyprus' bailout programme was agreed in March 2013 and
envisaged a financial aid package of up to 10 billion euros from
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
The Mediterranean island concluded the programme without
drawing on all the funds available.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Andrew Roche)