* Eurogroup chief says European backing for banks last
resort
* Germans, Dutch, Finns reluctant to use euro fund for banks
* Ireland, Malta and Luxembourg distance themselves from
Cyprus
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, March 27 Blunt remarks by a leading
minister saying European support for troubled banks is a last
resort laid bare what has long been an open secret in Brussels:
promises to create a euro zone backstop for banks may never be
fulfilled.
Designed to secure a level playing field in the euro zone
and prevent vulnerable countries having to contain financial
problems alone, a European banking union was one of the biggest
political commitments made to underpin the euro.
Comments from the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers
this week that countries which encounter bank problems may have
to cope alone, however, underscore resistance to delivering on
last year's promise.
"Strengthen your banks, fix your balance sheets and realise
that if a bank gets in trouble, the response will no longer
automatically be that we'll come and take away your problem,"
Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters.
"We're going to push them back," the Dutch Finance Minister
said shortly after announcing a bailout of Cyprus that forced
the closure of the country's second-biggest bank and imposed
huge losses on big depositors.
"That's the first response we need. Push them back. You deal
with them."
His candid remarks, described by one EU official as "not the
most brilliant thing to say", clashed with a commitment by euro
zone leaders to club together when banks fail. They irritated
many in Brussels, used to gentler diplomacy.
The comments also grated in Dublin, which still hopes the
euro zone will stand by a pledge to allow its rescue fund, the
European Stability Mechanism, to recapitalise banks directly.
Bailed out by European countries and expected to resume
normal borrowing on markets this year, Ireland wants direct
assistance available for its banks should they get in trouble
again to avoid the risk of adding to the country's debt.
It is also hoping the ESM will assume some of the burden of
big recapitalisations that have already taken place.
"The principle which was agreed in June was to break the
link between sovereigns and banks and the clear understanding...
is that the ESM ... of course will potentially be used for
recapitalisations," Ireland's European Affairs Minister Lucinda
Creighton told Reuters. "That's the whole point."
The euro zone's three main triple-A rated states, Germany,
the Netherlands and Finland, said last year the ESM could only
be used if trouble arose at banks under European supervision in
future, leaving "legacy" problems to home countries.
BANK RUNS
Dijsselbloem appeared to go further when he said the aim
should be "a situation where we will never need to even consider
direct recapitalisation".
After remonstrations from several euro zone partners, he
issued a statement clarifying that Cyprus was not a template but
a special case.
Another euro zone source said the Dutchman, barely one month
in the job, had got carried away by his enthusiasm and needed to
learn that, as head of the Eurogroup, "you must give up on
expressing personal opinions".
Small countries like Ireland have every reason to be
concerned. The closure of banks in Cyprus and the imposition of
controls on money movements once they reopen may achieve exactly
the opposite effect of a banking union.
Capital controls are a step backwards from the integrated
financial market with a single supervisor and resolution
mechanism, designed to underpin confidence in banks no matter
where they are based.
"They have solved the problem in Cyprus temporarily, at the
cost of a higher probability of future bank runs," said Paul De
Grauwe of the London School of Economics. That followed the
decision to hand losses to some big depositors, sparing those
with less than 100,000 euros, who are protected under EU law.
"The signal has been given very clearly. If a country like
Ireland gets into trouble, deposit holders will pay. That makes
banks in Ireland more fragile," De Grauwe said.
Further complicating the picture for small countries such as
Ireland is the size of its financial sector.
Three countries in the euro zone have a banking sector which
is similarly overblown to that of Cyprus, according to
statistics from the European Central Bank.
While the Cypriot bank system, as measured by assets, was
seven times the size of its economy, Ireland's is similarly
overgrown. A spokesman for Ireland's department of finance said,
however, that roughly 70 percent of the country's banking sector
was made up of internationally-owned banks and other groups such
as investment funds, rather than domestic banks.
Malta's banking sector is equivalent to roughly eight times
its economy, but its central bank governor told Reuters that
comparisons with Cyprus were misleading.
Luxembourg has a banking system 22 times its GDP, compared
with Germany and Finland at around three times. Deposits there
are equivalent to about 10 times the tiny country's economy.
Host to about 140 subsidiaries of banks and insurers, the
Grand Duchy has made a name for itself as a financial centre,
making its fewer than 500,000 citizens Europe's wealthiest.
The Luxembourg government said it opposed the kind of
capital controls that Cyprus is readying. It rejected any
comparison with Cyprus, saying the yardstick of economic output
compared with the size of its financial sector was simplistic.
For Guntram Wolff of think tank Bruegel, however, the danger
is clear. "When you have a large banking system you are at a
higher risk," he said. "Self-fulfilling market panic can happen
in a country with a large financial system."
EURO DESTROYED?
Dijsselbloem's comments and the radical shake-up in Cyprus
have sent a chill through the Mediterranean island of Malta, the
euro zone's smallest country and one of its most isolated.
"This is not just a Cyprus problem. It's a
fundamental problem of the euro," said Joseph Falzon, an
economist at the University of Malta.
"Is it going to be every country on its own? Is the euro
going to be destroyed? From a small island, it's worrying. At
the end of the day, it's still an island. The only thing we have
is our savings and investments."
But with the debt of fragile euro zone banks of almost 5
trillion euros and weaker governments in no position to support
them further, some investors believe Dijsselbloem has done
little more than state the obvious, namely that bondholders or
savers rather than governments must shoulder some of the burden.
"He's being more honest than most policymakers," said Eric
Stein, a fund manager with Eaton Vance Investment Managers, a
U.S. investor that buys European government debt. "This honesty
is a step in the right direction."