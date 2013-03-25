Hewlett Packard Enterprise to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 bln
March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.
NICOSIA, March 25 Most Cyprus banks will reopen on Tuesday but the Bank of Cyprus and Popular Bank will reopen on Thursday, a Central Bank source said.
"All banks with the exception of Popular and Bank of Cyprus will reopen on Tuesday," the Central Bank source said on Monday.
Popular and Bank of Cyprus would re-open on March 28 and restrictions of a 100 euro ($130)-per-day withdrawal limit from cashpoints, introduced on Sunday, would remain in force until then, the source added.
March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.
* Dick's Sporting Goods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.