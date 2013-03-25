NICOSIA, March 25 Most Cyprus banks will reopen on Tuesday but the Bank of Cyprus and Popular Bank will reopen on Thursday, a Central Bank source said.

"All banks with the exception of Popular and Bank of Cyprus will reopen on Tuesday," the Central Bank source said on Monday.

Popular and Bank of Cyprus would re-open on March 28 and restrictions of a 100 euro ($130)-per-day withdrawal limit from cashpoints, introduced on Sunday, would remain in force until then, the source added.