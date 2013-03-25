BRIEF-Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
BRUSSELS, March 25 Any capital controls in Cyprus will not last long, the EU's head of financial regulation said on Monday, saying he expected their approval by the European Parliament later this week.
"This is a restriction on movement that may only last a few days," the EU's Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier told a news conference in Brussels.
Such measures would be aimed at containing the problems of Cypriot banks.
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027