UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS, March 25 Cyprus's recovery from its bailout and bank restructuring is uncertain and it is too early to say when economic growth will return, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Monday.
"I am confident that the programme will work, but let's be honest. At this moment, we cannot say exactly what the impact is going to be," Barroso told a news conference. "It will depend on the level of implementation and the commitment of Cyprus itself," he said.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts