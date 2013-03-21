MOSCOW, March 21 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday he was worried about the financial crisis in Cyprus but hoped a solution could be found.

"I'm very concerned with the recent developments in Cyprus, mainly because of the consequences for the citizens of Cyprus," Barroso, the head of the European Union's executive arm, told a conference in Moscow.

"We have in the past solved bigger problems. I hope that this time a solution can also be found."