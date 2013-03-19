LONDON, March 19 Britain said on Tuesday it had sent one million euros ($1.30 million) in cash to Cyprus aboard a military plane for its troops on the island in case cash machines and debit cards stop working.

"An RAF flight left for Cyprus this afternoon with 1M on board as a contingency measure to provide military personnel and their families with emergency loans in the event that cash machines and debit cards stop working completely," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Stephen Addison)