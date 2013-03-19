THE HAGUE, March 19 The euro zone's 10 billion
euro ($13 billion) rescue package for Cyprus is still on the
table but it is up to the Mediterranean island to determine how
to finance its remaining needs, the head of the Eurogroup said
on Tuesday.
Reacting to the Cypriot parliament's rejection of a proposed
levy on savings in banks as a condition for a European bailout
on Tuesday, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said "deeply regretted"
lawmakers' decision.
The Dutch finance minister, who chairs euro zone finance
ministers meetings, said that the conditions, the size of the
bailout and the need to cut Cyprus' debt were all still valid.
"The offer from the euro zone and the Eurogroup to Cyprus
still stands," Dijsselbloem told reporters.
"The ball is in Cyprus's court... The greatest volumes of
wealth in Cyprus are in the banks, and it's the banks that have
problems, so it's unavoidable that we look at this."