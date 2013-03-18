BERLIN, March 18 It is for the Cypriot
government to decide the structure of a levy on depositors in
its banks but the overall volume of its contribution to the
bailout must amount to 5.8 billion euros, European Central Bank
board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.
"It is the Cypriot government's reform programme. It is up
to the government alone to decide if it wants to change the
structure of the ...contribution (from) the banking sector,"
Asmussen told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
"The important thing is that the financial contribution of
5.8 billion euros remains. It is of course in the hands of the
Cypriot government and its parliament to decide on the
structure."
Cyprus's parliament is due to vote on Monday on a plan to
seize money from bank deposits as part of an EU bailout but its
government is still working on a plan to soften the blow to
smaller savers by tilting more of the levy towards those with
larger deposits.