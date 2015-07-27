GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
FRANKFURT, July 27 Cyprus has made progress in implementing its adjustment programme but needs to stay the course of reforms, its backers said on Monday.
"The authorities' commitment to the program is bearing results in several areas," the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund said in a joint statement.
"Looking ahead, increasing the pace of reform will be essential."
To read more about Cyprus' programme review, please click: (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares of China Southern Airlines are set to open up 5.3 percent on Monday after the Chinese carrier said it was negotiating a potential strategic tie-up with American Airlines .