FRANKFURT, July 27 Cyprus has made progress in implementing its adjustment programme but needs to stay the course of reforms, its backers said on Monday.

"The authorities' commitment to the program is bearing results in several areas," the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund said in a joint statement.

"Looking ahead, increasing the pace of reform will be essential."

To read more about Cyprus' programme review, please click: (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)