NICOSIA, July 24 Bailed-out Cyprus has made
"overall good progress" on its economic adjustment programme but
needs to keep up the pace of its reforms, senior European
Commission sources said on Friday.
Teams from the European Commission, the European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund concluded a staff-level
agreement on Friday signing off on progress made by Cyprus,
which required a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) bailout in 2013.
Cyprus's fiscal performance was such that lenders did not
see the island requiring the entire bailout amount, the sources
said.
"As things stand now I don't see that being the case (of
requiring the amount). Thanks to the good fiscal performance of
Cyprus, which was somewhat better than expected, certain savings
can be done," one source said.
Cyprus teetered on the edge of financial meltdown in March
2013 after its banks imploded on exposure to debt-riddled Greece
and fiscal slippage. Since then, however it has consistently
outperformed expectations, and returned to growth this year for
the first time since 2011.
"We can confirm we still see Cyprus emerging out of
recession, growth is timidly up," the source said, saying growth
projections for 2015 were "timidly up" in the region of about
0.5 percent.
Cyprus needed to complete two prior actions before it could
be eligible for the next tranche of aid from the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund, of about 500 million euros.
That includes progress on privatising Cyta, the state
telecoms company, and parliament approving legislation absolving
homeowners from financial obligations of construction companies.
Hundreds of homeowners do not have title deeds to their
homes even though they have been paid for, with deeds withheld
if developers have financial commitments to their banks.
