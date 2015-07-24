(Adds detail)

NICOSIA, July 24 Bailed-out Cyprus has made "overall good progress" on its economic adjustment programme but needs to keep up the pace of its reforms, senior European Commission sources said on Friday.

Teams from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund concluded a staff-level agreement on Friday signing off on progress made by Cyprus, which required a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) bailout in 2013.

Cyprus's fiscal performance was such that lenders did not see the island requiring the entire bailout amount, the sources said.

"As things stand now I don't see that being the case (of requiring the amount). Thanks to the good fiscal performance of Cyprus, which was somewhat better than expected, certain savings can be done," one source said.

Cyprus teetered on the edge of financial meltdown in March 2013 after its banks imploded on exposure to debt-riddled Greece and fiscal slippage. Since then, however it has consistently outperformed expectations, and returned to growth this year for the first time since 2011.

"We can confirm we still see Cyprus emerging out of recession, growth is timidly up," the source said, saying growth projections for 2015 were "timidly up" in the region of about 0.5 percent.

Cyprus needed to complete two prior actions before it could be eligible for the next tranche of aid from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, of about 500 million euros.

That includes progress on privatising Cyta, the state telecoms company, and parliament approving legislation absolving homeowners from financial obligations of construction companies.

Hundreds of homeowners do not have title deeds to their homes even though they have been paid for, with deeds withheld if developers have financial commitments to their banks. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Tom Heneghan)