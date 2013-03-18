UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN, March 18 Eurogroup finance ministers will hold a conference call on Monday, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said, following a weekend bailout deal for Cyprus that includes a levy on depositors in the island's banks.
The spokeswoman gave no further details.
Earlier Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said it was not Germany's idea to impose the levy on small savers in Cypriot banks.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts