NICOSIA, March 22 Cyprus's government urged lawmakers on Friday to "take the big decisions" to save the island from a financial meltdown, saying they had only a matter of hours.

"The next few hours will determine the future of the country," government spokesman Christos Stylianides said in a televised statement before parliament was due to debate a raft of crisis measures proposed by the government.

"We must all assume our share of the responsibility," he said.