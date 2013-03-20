* Fekter: ESM, ECB cannot allow bottomless pit for Cyprus
* Banks closed Friday would be worse than current scenario
* Germany, IMF, Austria would have preferred debt haircut
VIENNA, March 20 The European Central Bank will
not provide Cypriot banks with liquidity indefinitely unless a
bailout is agreed and banks there may not be able to reopen this
week as a result, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said.
Cyprus threw a proposed international rescue into disarray
on Tuesday by overwhelmingly rejected a proposed levy on bank
deposits that was a condition for a 10 billion euro bailout.
Its banks, currently closed, are dependent on emergency
funding from the ECB, which has said it will continue to provide
liquidity but only under existing rules which say that they must
be solvent.
If Cyprus does not come up with a new plan, Fekter told
reporters: "Then the banks won't open on Friday because the ECB
will not provide any more liquidity. That is a more horrible
scenario than what is on the table now."
"We will certainly help the Cypriots but only under
conditions that make sense. Certainly neither the ESM (euro zone
bailout fund) nor the ECB can allow a bottomless pit," she said.
As things stand, the banks are due to open on Thursday
although there is speculation that may be delayed to allow more
work on finding a solution that keeps the euro zone member and
its banks afloat.
Fekter reiterated that European officials would not accept
any measures that increased Cyprus's debt further.
She said she would have liked to see a debt haircut imposed
on bondholders of major Cypriot banks rather than the
controversial levy on deposits.
"Germany, the International Monetary Fund and Austria as
well would have preferred a bail-in, but France and a large part
of the other ministers preferred this levy," she said.
She said a bail-in fund created by imposing a roughly 38
percent haircut on debt of the two big Cyprus banks would have
cut debt by more than 6 billion euros.
She said the Cypriot case was serious but posed no danger to
the wider euro zone. "Not at all. The euro zone is stable."
The problem was that the small Cypriot economy couldn't
shoulder an oversized financial sector, Fekter said, adding:
"You cannot explain to Austrian taxpayers why we should be
securing Russian oligarchs' deposits or British money."