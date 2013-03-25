BRIEF-Hilton announces launch of senior notes offering
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027
BERLIN, March 25 The Cypriot government must now explain to its people why the bailout deal clinched in the early morning hours of Monday in Brussels is the right path for the country, a German government spokesman said.
"It's clear that the agreement we reached needs to be explained in Europe," Steffen Seibert, spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference.
"We are doing our part in Germany. But also in Cyprus, the Cypriot government has a significant responsibility to explain to its people why this path is difficult but right."
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027
OSLO, March 7 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is in a dialogue with an additional 26 companies because they use or produce coal, its CEO told reporters on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Corporate borrowers are piling into the European bond market this week, in a bid to capitalise on the insatiable demand for paper from the region's investors before political uncertainty sours momentum.