BRIEF-Hilton announces launch of senior notes offering
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027
BERLIN, March 25 There has been capital flight out of Cyprus but this has been limited in the past week thanks to the closure of banks in the Mediterranean island nation, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
Schaeuble, speaking at a news conference in Berlin, declined to provide figures on how much money had been pulled out of Cyprus in recent days or to say when banks would reopen, saying this was an issue for the European and Cypriot central banks to assess.
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027
OSLO, March 7 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is in a dialogue with an additional 26 companies because they use or produce coal, its CEO told reporters on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Corporate borrowers are piling into the European bond market this week, in a bid to capitalise on the insatiable demand for paper from the region's investors before political uncertainty sours momentum.