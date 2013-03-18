BERLIN, March 18 The German government said on
Monday it was open to changing a bailout deal for Cyprus that
foresees small savers in the Mediterranean island's banks taking
a hit.
"In order to achieve debt sustainability, a contribution
from Cyprus is necessary, a contribution from the banking
sector, from depositors and owners," Steffen Seibert, a
spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
"How the country arrives at this contribution, how it
divides it up, was and is up to the Cypriot government," he
added. "As I believe the finance minister said last night on
television, Germany could have imagined a different solution, a
different staggering. But it was not our decision."