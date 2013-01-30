BERLIN Jan 30 The German government said on
Wednesday the euro zone had not yet taken any decision on a
bailout request from Cyprus while Berlin's own position has not
changed since last week's meeting of finance ministers from the
currency zone.
"There is no new position on Cyprus. Germany, just like its
European partners, has not yet taken a decision on aid to
Cyprus, neither in the positive nor the negative sense," said
government spokesman Steffen Seibert.
Asked about the possibility of Russia granting Cyprus an
extension to its five-year 2.5 billion euro loan, German finance
ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said any contribution from
non-euro zone countries with a stake in Cyprus was welcome.