BERLIN, March 13 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Cyprus has no acute
liquidity problems and the solution to its problems had to be
sought in the excessive exposure of its banking system.
"We know that Cyprus does not have acute liquidity problems.
The government of Cyprus has said there are no problems with
liquidity for the coming months," Schaeuble told reporters.
"On the other hand we know that Cypriot banks, on the whole,
have a volume which is much too high in relation to gross
domestic product," he said. "We have to look for the solution in
this excessive exposure of the Cypriot banking system."