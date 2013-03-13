BERLIN, March 13 The question of a bailout for
Cyprus will be discussed on the sidelines of this week's EU and
euro zone summits although it is not officially on the agenda of
either meeting, a German official said on Wednesday.
"Cyprus is not on the agenda, either of the European summit
or the euro zone summit," the government official said, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
"I don't think I'm telling any secrets.... that talks on
Cyprus will take place on the sidelines," the official added,
saying therefore no formal decision on any bailout would be
taken by the heads of state and government.
The official said the German government would base its
decision about a Cyprus bailout on the troika's evaluation and
recommendation, which it hasn't received yet.