BERLIN, April 3 Germany's finance ministry
expects a final proposal for a Memorandum of Understanding
between Cyprus and the troika of the European Central bank, EU
Commission and International Monetary Fund to be ready on April
9, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"There is no finished MoU on the table that we can
evaluate," said finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus at a
regular government news conference.
"I expect that on April 9 we will have this whole package,"
he said, adding the Bundestag lower house of parliament could
vote on the aid package to Cyprus in the week beginning April
15.
