BERLIN, April 12 The European Union and
International Monetary Fund's 10 billion euro contribution to
the bailout for Cyprus is non-negotiable, the German government
said on Friday.
Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Dublin gave
political backing to 10 billion euros of loans for the island on
Friday and German finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe
said there were no plans or requests to raise that amount and
that it was "not up for negotiation".
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert, speaking at the same
news conference in Berlin: "The international credit programme
of about 10 billion euros is of course very high in relation to
size of the Cypriot economy."
Euro zone officials in Dublin said Cyprus had not asked for
more money in emergency loans, but was most likely considering a
request front load the payment of EU structural funds that come
from the EU's long-term budget.