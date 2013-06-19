BERLIN, June 19 Cyprus should implement its aid programme agreed with international lenders without further delay and there is no reason "at first sight" to change the deal, a spokesman for the German finance ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

"At first sight there is no reason why the programme... should be changed," finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said in a statement to Reuters.

"Rather it must be about implementing the programme consistently and without further delay. That is mostly down to Cyprus."

In a letter to euro zone leaders, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades indicated the Cypriot economy could not cope unless the terms of the rescue package are altered but did not explicitly ask for more money.