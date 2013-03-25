BRIEF-Hilton announces launch of senior notes offering
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027
LANGENFELD, Germany, March 25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was "very pleased" with the outcome of marathon negotiations on a bailout for Cyprus that has averted bankruptcy for the crisis-ridden euro zone member state.
Merkel told reporters during a visit to the southern German town of Langenfeld that the deal was right for Cyprus because it ensured that those who contributed to the crisis were required to pay towards its resolution.
"I am very pleased that a solution was found last night and that we have been able to avoid an insolvency," Merkel said. "I believe the agreement that was reached is the right one."
Earlier, Cyprus and its interational lenders clinched a last-ditch deal to shut down the island's second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians, in return for a 10 billion euro bailout.
OSLO, March 7 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is in a dialogue with an additional 26 companies because they use or produce coal, its CEO told reporters on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Corporate borrowers are piling into the European bond market this week, in a bid to capitalise on the insatiable demand for paper from the region's investors before political uncertainty sours momentum.