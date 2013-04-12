DUBLIN, April 12 Money from a potential sale of Cyprus's gold reserves should be used to cover any losses its central bank may suffer from providing emergency liquidity for its struggling banks, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Whether Cyprus actually sells its gold reserves to contribute towards its international bailout is up to the central bank, however, not the government, Draghi told reporters after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

"The decision is going to be made by the central bank (of Cyprus). What is important, however, is that what is being transferred to ...the government budget," Draghi said in a news conference after ministers gave political backing to the rescue programme for Cyprus.

"The profits made out of the sales of gold should cover first and foremost any potential loss that the central bank might have from its ELA (Emergency Liquidity Assistance). To me that is the evidence that the independence of the central bank is being respected."

Cyprus said on Thursday a sale of its gold reserves was one option for its contribution towards its 23 billion euro bailout, but that central bank should decide on the matter.

The island's bloated financial sector had been dependent on emergency liquidity funding, which needs approval from the ECB, after Cyprus's sovereign bonds became ineligible for use as collateral for ECB refinancing operations due to their low credit ratings.

As of the end of February, Cypriot lenders had taken around 10.19 billion euros from the country's central bank through emergency liquidity assistance, the Central Bank of Cyprus's balance sheet showed.

While Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said international lenders had not requested that Cyprus sell gold reserves as part of its contribution to the bailout, official documents seen by Reuters this week showed such a sale was part of the plan.

"It is envisaged to use the allocation of future central bank profits of approximately 400 million euros subject to the principle of central bank independence and provided such profit allocation is in line with Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) rules and does not undermine the CBC duties under the Treaties and the Statute," the documents stated. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Jan Strupzcewski and Michele Kambas)