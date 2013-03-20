By Harry Papachristou
| ATHENS, March 20
ATHENS, March 20 Greeks and opposition parties
inspired by the Cypriot rejection of an unpopular bailout deal
urged Athens on Wednesday to stand up to foreign lenders whose
demands have resulted in repeated rounds of austerity that have
made Greek life a misery.
Cyprus's parliament on Tuesday rejected a levy on bank
deposits demanded in return for aid, raising the spectre of a
default for the island nation that could mean enduring wave
after wave of spending cuts and tax rises, just like Greece.
"See what Cyprus did? We are proud of them," said Fey
Papadopoulou, 22, a university student. "They should be an
example for our politicians, who have succumbed to every
demand."
Cyprus pleaded with Russia on Wednesday for a five-year
extension and lower interest on an existing 2.5 billion euro
($3.22 billion) loan and 5 billion euros in new loans after
voting down a euro zone plan for a 10 billion euro bailout.
"The Cypriots set an example to follow," left-leaning
Eleftherotypia said in its leading editorial. "How can the
Cypriots say 'no' and we can't even reject a single property
tax?", ran a headline on Greek television channel Antenna.
Greece, which first sought aid from European Union and the
International Monetary Fund in 2010, has yielded to demands for
harsh austerity measures that have slashed household income by
almost a third and sent unemployment up to a record 26 percent.
"Cyprus said 'No' on our behalf too," said Odysseas
Panagiotou, a 45-year old clerk. "It's about time that our
traitors - politicians - say a big 'No' to the troika demands."
The "no" vote from Nicosia comes just days before Athens and
its lenders resume delicate talks on the implementation of the
country's bailout, with creditors pushing Athens to respect past
pledges to fire civil servants and stick to unpopular tax rises.
MERKEL'S STRATEGY
Whether Athens - which in the past has ignored riots and
mass protests to approve austerity packages and avert bankruptcy
- will be swayed by the latest outcry depends on whether Cyprus
ends up bankrupt or finds a solution elsewhere, analysts said.
"If Cyprus goes bankrupt, then the government's argument
that we must stay on the austerity path will be reinforced, but
if it wins better bailout terms the main opposition's arguments
will be stronger," said Thomas Gerakis, head of Marc pollsters.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government - which has been
scrambling to assure Greeks that their bank deposits are not at
risk due to the Cypriot crisis - said late on Tuesday it
supported Cyprus's choices.
But Greece's anti-bailout opposition, including the radical
leftist Syriza party, rushed to accuse him and Finance Minister
Yiannis Stournaras of bowing to the austerity demands of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"After the Cypriots' proud 'no', Mr. Samaras and Mr.
Stournaras are the most faithful adherents of Ms. Merkel's
strategy," said a statement from Syriza, Greece's most popular
party according to a MARC/Alpha survey published on Tuesday.
"The Cypriot parliament shows the way of real negotiation,
which no pro-bailout government in Greece even considered."
Syriza also interpreted a statement late on Tuesday by the
European Central Bank to continue funding Cypriot banks within
existing rules, as a sign of weakness on the part of creditors.
"And just like that, we found out that another way is
possible," Syriza deputy Rena Dourou tweeted a few minutes after
the ECB statement was released.