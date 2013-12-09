BRIEF-Global Asset Management full-year HEPS falls
* FY revenue 197.1 million rand versus 204.5 million rand year ago
BRUSSELS Dec 9 Euro zone countries have agreed to pay Cyprus another installment of financial aid as the country progresses with its economic reforms, the Eurogroup of finance ministers said on Monday.
The European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's rescue fund, is set to pay 100 million euros ($137 million)to Cyprus by the end of the year while the International Monetary Fund is due to sign off on a further 86 million euros in December, the Eurogroup said. ($1 = 0.7289 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Dena Bank and Apollo Munich Health Insurance announce corporate agency tie-up Source text: (Dena Bank today announced the launch of corporate agency arrangement with India's leading health insurance provider, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, for distribution of the latter's health insurance products.)
* Says it completed issuing 600,000 new shares at 1,503 yen per share through private placement at 901.8 million yen in total to KENEDIX. on March 1