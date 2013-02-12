BRUSSELS Feb 12 The European Commission is not
working on a debt restructuring plan for Cyprus and any bailout
must ensure the island's stability, the EU's top economic
official said on Tuesday.
Olli Rehn, who is the European Union's Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner, was asked whether he could rule out the
possibility of depositors in Cypriot banks losing money as part
of a bailout.
"The Commission's intention is to ensure a fair burden
sharing of the cost of restructuring or resolution of Cypriot
banks," Rehn told a news conference after a meeting of EU
ministers. "We are working in order to find a solution that
ensures both debt sustainability and financial sustainability in
Cyprus," he said.