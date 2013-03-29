NICOSIA, March 29 Cyprus has no intention of leaving the European single currency, the island's president said on Friday, assuring Cypriots that the situation was "contained" in the wake of a tough bailout deal with the European Union.

"We have no intention of leaving the euro," President Nicos Anastasiades told a conference in Nicosia. "In no way will we experiment with the future of our country," he said.