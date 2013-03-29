* Terms tough on big depositors at largest bank
* Cypriot leader says risk of bankruptcy contained
* Accuses Europe of trying to experiment with Cyprus
* Says capital controls to be gradually lifted, no time
frame
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, March 29 Big depositors in Cyprus's
largest bank stand to lose far more than initially feared under
a European Union rescue package to save the island from
bankruptcy, a source with direct knowledge of the terms said on
Friday.
Under conditions expected to be announced on Saturday,
depositors in Bank of Cyprus will get shares in the
bank worth 37.5 percent of their deposits over 100,000 euros,
the source told Reuters, while the rest of their deposits may
never be paid back.
The toughening of the terms will send a clear signal that
the bailout means the end of Cyprus as a hub for offshore
finance and could accelerate economic decline on the island and
bring steeper job losses.
Officials had previously spoken of a loss to big depositors
of 30 to 40 percent.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday defended the
10-billion euro ($13 billion) bailout deal agreed with the EU
five days ago, saying it had contained the risk of national
bankruptcy.
"We have no intention of leaving the euro," the conservative
leader told a conference of civil servants in the capital,
Nicosia.
"In no way will we experiment with the future of our
country," he said.
Cypriots, however, are angry at the price attached to the
rescue - the winding down of the island's second-largest bank,
Cyprus Popular Bank, also known as Laiki, and an
unprecedented raid on deposits over 100,000 euros.
Under the terms of the deal, the assets of Laiki bank will
be transferred to Bank of Cyprus.
At Bank of Cyprus, about 22.5 percent of deposits over
100,000 euros will attract no interest, the source said. The
remaining 40 percent will continue to attract interest, but will
not be repaid unless the bank does well.
Those with deposits under 100,000 euros will continue to be
protected under the state's deposit guarantee.
Cyprus's difficulties have sent jitters around the fragile
single European currency zone, and led to the imposition of
capital controls in Cyprus to prevent a run on banks by worried
Cypriots and wealthy foreign depositors.
"CYPRUS EURO"
Banks reopened on Thursday after an almost two-week shutdown
as Cyprus negotiated the rescue package. In the end, the
reopening was largely quiet, with Cypriots queuing calmly for
the 300 euros they were permitted to withdraw daily.
The imposition of capital controls has led economists to
warn that a second-class "Cyprus euro" could emerge, with funds
trapped on the island less valuable than euros that can be
freely spent abroad.
Anastasiades said the restrictions on transactions -
unprecedented in the currency bloc since euro coins and
banknotes entered circulation in 2002 - would be gradually
lifted. He gave no time frame but the central bank said the
measures would be reviewed daily.
He hit out at banking authorities in Cyprus and Europe for
pouring money into the crippled Laiki.
"How serious were those authorities that permitted the
financing of a bankrupt bank to the highest possible amount?"
Anastasiades said.
The president, barely a month in the job and wrestling with
Cyprus's worst crisis since a 1974 war split the island in two,
accused the 17-nation euro currency bloc of making
"unprecedented demands that forced Cyprus to become an
experiment".
European leaders have insisted the raid on big bank deposits
in Cyprus is a one-off in their handling of a debt crisis that
refuses to be contained.
MODEL
But policymakers are divided, and the waters were muddied a
day after the deal was inked when the Dutch chair of the euro
zone's finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said it could
serve as a model for future crises..
Faced with a market backlash, Dijsselbloem rowed back. But
on Friday, European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas
Knot, a fellow Dutchman, said there was "little wrong" with his
assessment.
"The content of his remarks comes down to an approach which
has been on the table for a longer time in Europe," Knot was
quoted as saying by Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad. "This
approach will be part of the European liquidation policy."
The Cyprus rescue differs from those in other euro zone
countries because bank depositors have had to take losses,
although an initial plan to hit small deposits as well as big
ones was abandoned and accounts under 100,000 euros were spared.
Warnings of a stampede at Cypriot banks when they reopened
on Thursday proved unfounded.
For almost two weeks, Cypriots were on a ration of limited
withdrawals from bank cash machines. Even with banks now open,
they face a regime of strict restrictions designed to halt a
flight of capital from the island.
Some economists say those restrictions will be difficult to
lift. Anastasiades said the capital controls would be "gradually
eased until we can return to normal".
The government initially said the controls would stay in
place for seven days, but Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides
said on Thursday they could last "about a month".
On Friday, easing a ban on cheque payments, Cypriot
authorities said cheques could be used to make payments to
government agencies up to a limit of 5,000 euros. Anything more
than 5,000 euros would require Central Bank approval.
The bank also issued a directive limiting the cash that can
be taken to areas of the island beyond the "control of the
Cypriot authorities" - a reference to Turkish-controlled
northern Cyprus which considers itself an independent state.
Cyprus residents can take 300 euros; non-residents can take 500.
Under the terms of the capital controls, Cypriots and
foreigners are allowed to take up to 1,000 euros in cash when
they leave the island.