BRUSSELS, Sept 18 Cyprus has made progress with
overhauling its banking sector and pushing through structural
reforms to the economy but significant risks remain for the
island, a report by the country's international lenders said on
Wednesday.
Cyprus became the fifth euro zone country to receive
international assistance in March, when it secured a 10 billion
euro package of loans in return for reforms and an unprecedented
one-off levy on large bank deposits.
Experts from the European Commission, the European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund - together known as the
troika - said in their first review of the rescue programme that
Nicosia had taken decisive steps to stabilise its financial
sector and was gradually relaxing capital controls.
But the economy is expected to contract by a total of 13
percent in 2013 and 2014, before returning to marginal growth in
2015. Unemployment continues to rise and there is hard work to
do to ensure the economic reforms are fully enforced.
"While the programme has been implemented with
determination so far, downside risks remain substantial," the
report said. "Continued full and timely policy implementation is
essential for the success of the programme."
The report identified a number of risks to the full
implementation of the plan, including a difficult and uncertain
economic outlook, risks of lower-than-expected privatisation
proceeds and continued low confidence in banks.
"Consumer confidence remains at historically low levels,
while labour market conditions are gradually worsening and
weighing on private consumption," the report said.