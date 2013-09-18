* Cyprus passes first review of bailout, but major risks
seen
* GDP to fall by aggregate 13 pct in 2013-2014, unemployment
jumps
* Restoring confidence in banks, reforms implementation
essential
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Sept 18 Cyprus has made progress with
overhauling its banking sector and pushing through structural
reforms but significant risks remain if the economy is to return
to growth, the country's international lenders said on
Wednesday.
In their first review of Cyprus's bailout programme, experts
from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
international Monetary Fund - together known as the troika -
were cautiously upbeat about the steps taken by Nicosia so far,
while making clear that a very tough road remains ahead.
"The short-run economic outlook remains difficult and
subject to considerable uncertainty," the troika report said.
Cyprus in March became the fifth euro zone country to
receive a financial aid package, securing 10 billion euros of
loans ($13 billion) in return for reforms and an unprecedented
one-off levy on large bank deposits.
Its once vast banking sector -- with deposits more than five
times greater than its gross domestic product -- has been
decimated, with one major bank, Laika, shut down and Bank of
Cyprus restructured with severe losses for major depositors.
That has had a profound impact on the economy, which was
heavily dependent on banking and financial services, producing a
surge in unemployment and freezing lending to the small and
medium sized companies that employ most workers.
The troika said it was pleased that Cyprus had taken the
necessary decisive steps to stabilize the financial sector -
including imposing capital controls - but said further hard work
would be needed to restore economic stability.
"While the programme has been implemented with determination
so far, downside risks remain substantial," it said. "Continued
full and timely policy implementation is essential for the
success of the programme."
Unemployment, which has tripled in the past four years to
stand at more than 17 percent, is expected to go on rising in
the year ahead as the reverberations from the banking sector
restructuring rattle through the economy.
Growth is in freefall, with output forecast to contract by
13 percent in 2013/14, before making a marginal recovery in
2015, the report said.
Those problems combined with poor receipts from the
privatisation of state assets and lack of confidence in the
once-large banking system means the island faces an extended
period of uncertainty before stability returns.
Capital controls, which limit transfers out of the country
and withdrawals from ATM machines, are being gradually relaxed,
but confidence in the financial sector is only likely to return
to pre-crisis levels once they are fully removed.
Cyprus's president told Bloomberg on Wednesday the controls
could be fully lifted by January.
"It's very clear and we are fully aware that the situation
in Cyprus is extremely difficult." a Commission official said.
"We are fully aware this is not a walk in a park, so we need to
be vigilant and monitor the situation very closely."