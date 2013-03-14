(Updates with revenues from corporate tax, privatisations)

BRUSSELS, March 14 Euro zone finance ministers are expected to agree the parameters of a bailout of Cyprus on Friday in the hope of preventing the island economy falling into default.

Here are some elements that could be part of a final deal, with the rescue likely to be worth 10-13 billion euros ($13-17 billion), rather than the 17 billion euros first discussed. Ministers will gather from 1600 GMT on Friday.

- The bulk of the bailout is expected to go to Cyprus's banking sector which needs recapitalising after taking on heavy losses on Greek bonds that were written down in value last year.

Cyprus has a banking sector that is around eight times the size of the economy -- more than double the EU average.

International lenders believe that for the country's economy to function in a sustainable way, the size of the banking sector will have to come down through mergers, sell-offs or closures.

- Cyprus might increase its nominal corporate tax rate by 2.5 points to 12.5 percent to limit its bailout needs and make it more likely that it will be able to repay what it borrows. That would bring in 200 million euros a year, officials say.

- It is possible that a 20-30 percent tax could be imposed on interest deposits for 3 years. There are almost 70 billion euros in deposits held in Cyprus. A little less than half that is held by non-residents, most believed to be Russian.

- There could be a one-off tax on deposits of up to 5 percent, generating almost 3.5 billion euros.

- Cyprus could introduce a financial transactions tax, something 11 other euro zone countries are considering. The tax would be set at 0.01 percent of the value of trades for derivatives and 0.1 percent for stocks and bonds.

- Privatising the Cypriot telecoms company, the electricity company and the ports authority would together generate a total of 2 to 3 billion euros.

- Diplomats say Russia could consider contributing to the bailout if it receives the same credit status as euro zone lenders, meaning it gets repaid as a priority. No amounts have been mentioned, but Russia is already lending Cyprus money.

- Cyprus wants a 5-year extension of an existing Russian loan of 2.5 billion euros that matures in 2016, as well as a reduction in the 4.5 percent interest rate. Officials say Cyprus had asked for a reduction of the interest by 1.5-2 points.

- Officials have also said Russian investors are interested in buying a majority stake in Cyprus Popular Bank and increasing their holdings in Bank of Cyprus - the two biggest banks on the Mediterranean island.

- One of the most divisive issues is whether to force losses on depositors in Cypriot banks through a "bail-in". German officials, backed by the Netherlands and Finland, have pushed for such a move. It is not clear if a one-off tax on deposits, for example, could be considered a bail-in for depositors.

- Cyprus, like the rest of the European Union, guarantees bank deposits up to 100,000 euros. Some policymakers have floated the idea of allowing those who hold more in failed banks to lose their money. The IMF supports such an idea.

Many countries and institutions, including the European Commission and the European Central Bank, oppose such a scenario fearing a loss of confidence in banks across the euro zone.

Other ideas included freezing deposits over 100,000 for a number of years, or offering depositors bank equity in exchange for deposits.

It is not clear if any of these ideas gained support, but officials have said the mood was generally shifting away from imposing losses on depositors.

- Cyprus has reserves of natural gas off its coastline. The gas fields are only likely to come on line in 2018 for domestic consumption and 2019-2020 for export, but Nicosia has mentioned the possibility of securitising future expected income.

The International Monetary Fund has been reluctant to include future gas revenues in debt sustainability calculations because there have been no firm estimates on the size of the deposits or the revenue they could generate. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott, editing by Mike Peacock)