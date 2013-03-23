* Proposed levy on deposits over EUR100k
* Euro zone finance ministers schedule Sunday meeting
* EU leaders cancel Japan summit
* Cyprus must meet Monday ECB deadline or faces collapse
By Karolina Tagaris and Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, March 23 Cyprus conceded on Saturday to
a one-off levy on deposits over 100,000 euros in a dramatic
U-turn as it raced to satisfy European partners and seal an
11th-hour bailout deal to avert financial collapse.
The island's finance minister, Michael Sarris, reported
"significant progress" in talks with international lenders, with
the clock running down to and end-Monday deadline for Cyprus to
clinch a bailout deal with the EU or lose emergency funding for
its stricken banks and risk tumbling out of the euro zone.
His counterparts in Europe's 17-nation currency union
scheduled talks in Brussels for Sunday evening to see if the
numbers add up, and the EU's Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn said progress was being made towards a solution.
As Cypriot party leaders met, a senior Cypriot official told
Reuters that Nicosia had agreed with EU/IMF lenders on a 20
percent levy over and above 100,000 euros at No. 1 lender Bank
of Cyprus, and four percent on deposits over the same level at
others.
Troika officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted: "We are
undertaking great efforts. I hope we have a solution soon."
The conservative leader, barely a month in the job and
wrestling with Cyprus's worst crisis since a 1974 invasion by
Turkish forces split the island in two, was due to lead a
delegation to Brussels, also on Sunday, to meet heads of the EU,
the European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund, in a
sign a deal might be near.
"Hopefully by tomorrow in Brussels we will have the
agreement of our partners," Averof Neophytou, deputy leader of
the ruling Democratic Rally party, told reporters.
Government officials held talks through the day at the
finance ministry with Cyprus's 'troika' of lenders - the EU, ECB
and IMF. Angry demonstrators outside chanted "resign, resign!"
Its outsized banking sector crippled by exposure to
crisis-hit Greece, Cyprus needs to raise 5.8 billion euros in
exchange for a 10 billion euro EU lifeline to keep the country's
economy afloat.
But in a stunning vote on Tuesday, Cyprus's 56-seat
parliament rejected a levy on depositors, big and small, as
"bank robbery", and Sarris spent three fruitless days in Moscow
trying to win help from Russia, whose citizens have billions of
euros at stake in Cypriot banks.
Rebuffed by the Kremlin, Sarris said on Saturday talks with
the troika were centred on a possibly levy of around 25 percent
on savings over and above 100,000 euros at failing Bank of
Cyprus.
In a sign of how fluid the situation remains, however, a
senior ruling party lawmaker said other options were on the
table, including a "voluntary haircut" in exchange for equity
that would not require parliamentary approval.
The EU's Rehn said the bloc recognised the progress made by
the Cypriot government, and warned of tough times ahead.
"Unfortunately, the events of recent days have led to a
situation where there are no longer any optimal solutions
available," he said in a statement. "Today, there are only hard
choices left."
It was far from certain that a majority of lawmakers would
back a revised levy, or whether the government might bypass the
assembly.
Ordinary Cypriots were outraged by the original proposal,
and have been besieging cash machines ever since bank doors were
closed last weekend on the orders of the government to avert a
massive flight of capital.
RESISTANCE
Racing to placate its European partners, Cypriot lawmakers
voted in late-night session on Friday to nationalise state
pensions and split failing lenders into good and bad banks - a
measure likely to be applied to No.2 lender Cyprus Popular Bank
, also known as Laiki.
They also gave the government powers to impose capital
controls, anticipating a run on banks when they reopen on
Tuesday.
A plan to nationalise semi-state pension funds has met with
resistance, particularly from Germany which made clear that
tapping pensions could be even more painful for ordinary
Cypriots than a deposit levy.
The senior official who told Reuters of the levy agreement
said the pension funds would not be part of the package to seal
the bailout.
The bank restructuring has also angered Cypriots. On
Saturday, around 1,500 bank workers marched on the presidency,
holding banners that read, "No to the bankruptcy of Cyprus" and
"Hands of workers' welfare funds".
OFFSHORE HAVEN
The pace of the unfolding drama has stunned Cypriots, who in
February elected Anastasiades on a mandate to secure a bailout
and save banks whose capital was wiped out by investments in
Greece, the epicentre of the euro zone debt crisis.
Then news of the levy on bank deposits broke, an
unprecedented step in Europe's handling of a debt crisis that
has spread from Greece, to Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy.
Cypriots leaders had initially tried to spread the pain
between big holdings and smaller depositors, fearing the damage
it would inflict on the country as an offshore financial haven
for wealthy foreigners, many of them Russians and Britons.
The tottering banks hold 68 billion euros in deposits,
including 38 billion in accounts of more than 100,000 euros -
enormous sums for an island of 1.1 million people which could
never sustain such a big financial system on its own.
But panicked by the visceral reaction of ordinary Cypriots,
support from lawmakers fell away and they rejected the levy as
"bank robbery".
Asked about the new plan for a possible 25 percent levy,
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, whose country is allied
with Germany in taking a hard line on Europe's debt-laden
southern flank, replied in English:
"If it was like this, I think it might be quite suitable
because it means that the highest deposits will be taxed."
Cyprus fears this will drive wealthy depositors away, but
the likes of Germany and France say Cyprus's offshore-haven
business model was never sustainable.
"Cypriot banks have for years been taking the kinds of risks
that are not allowed in France," Bank of France governor
Christian Noyer told the French newspaper Le Journal Du
Dimanche.
"Nobody wants Cyprus to leave the euro," he said. "The first
people to suffer would be Cypriot citizens."