BRUSSELS Nov 6 Euro zone finance ministers will
approve on Thursday the disbursement of the next tranche of
bailout loans for Cyprus after the country met the remaining two
conditions for the payout, a document prepared for the meeting
showed.
To get the 350-million-euro tranche from the European
Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone bailout fund -- Nicosia had
to amend laws on foreclosures and forced sales of mortgaged
property in line with a deal with its international lenders.
"The programme partners find that Cyprus has complied with
the conditions for a positive conclusion of the fifth review,"
the document said, adding that the disbursement would be
recommended so long as this situation remained unchanged.
