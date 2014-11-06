(Adds detail, comments from Cypriot finance minister)
BRUSSELS Nov 6 Euro zone finance ministers on
Thursday approved handing out the next tranche of bailout loans
for Cyprus after the country met the last two conditions for the
payout, a Cypriot official said.
To get the 350-million-euro tranche from the European
Stability Mechanism, the euro zone bailout fund, Nicosia had to
amend laws on foreclosures and forced sales of mortgaged
property in line with a deal with its international lenders.
A document prepared for the ministers' meeting in Brussels
said: "The programme partners find that Cyprus has complied with
the conditions for a positive conclusion of the fifth review."
It added that the payout would be recommended so long as this
situation remained unchanged.
"Today the eurogroup reaffirmed the significant progress
made on reforms for the economic recovery of the Cypriot
economy," Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said.
"The process of releasing 350 million (in aid) which our
economy needs has started," he said.
The EU and the IMF reached a deal in March 2013 to extend 10
billion euros in aid to Cyprus, staving off bankruptcy from
exposure of its banks to indebted Greece, and fiscal slippage.
A new tranche of aid, Cyprus has received about half of its
bailout amount, had been delayed amid disagreement from local
lawmakers on provisions of a foreclosures law demanded by
lenders to make rising non-performing loans of banks more
manageable.
Cyprus's Supreme Court last week declared unconstitutional
legislative amendments which essentially weakened the
foreclosures process and which lenders had objected to.
