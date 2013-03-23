NICOSIA, March 23 Cyprus has agreed with EU/IMF lenders a 20-percent levy on deposits over 100,000 euros ($130,000) at leading lender Bank of Cyprus and a 4-percent levy on deposits of the same amount at other lenders, a senior Cypriot official said on Saturday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a Cypriot plan to tap nationalised pension funds, opposed by Germany, would not be part of a plan to raise billions of euros in return for a bailout from the European Union.