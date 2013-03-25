BRUSSELS/NICOSIA, March 25 As new President
Nicos Anastasiades hesitated over an EU bailout that has wrecked
Cyprus's offshore financial haven status, money was oozing out
of his country's closed banks.
In banknotes at cash machines and exceptional transfers for
"humanitarian supplies", large amounts of euros fled the east
Mediterranean island before and after Cypriot lawmakers stunned
Europe by rejecting a levy on all bank deposits.
EU negotiators knew something was wrong when the Central
Bank of Cyprus requested more banknotes from the European
Central Bank than the withdrawals it was reporting to Frankfurt
implied were needed, an EU source familiar with the process
said. "The amount the Cypriots mentioned... on a daily basis was
much less than it was in reality," the source said.
Confusion over just how much money was pulled out of Cyprus'
banks is illustrative of the confusion surrounding the
negotiations as a whole. Representing just 0.2 percent of the
euro zone economy, Cyprus nevertheless threatened to reignite
the bloc's debt crisis. Cyprus' problems began in Greece - it is
heavily exposed to the euro zone's first bailout casualty.
No one knows exactly how much money has left Cyprus' banks,
or where it has gone. The two banks at the centre of the crisis
- Cyprus Popular Bank, also known as Laiki, and Bank
of Cyprus - have units in London which remained open
throughout the week and placed no limits on withdrawals.
Bank of Cyprus also owns 80 percent of Russia's
Uniastrum Bank, which put no restrictions on withdrawals in
Russia. Russians were among Cypriot banks' largest depositors.
While ordinary Cypriots queued at ATM machines to withdraw a
few hundred euros as credit card transactions stopped, other
depositors used an array of techniques to access their money.
Companies that had to meet margin calls to avoid defaulting
on deals were granted funds. Transfers for trade in humanitarian
products, medicines and jet fuel were allowed.
Chris Pavlou, who was vice chairman of Laiki until Friday,
said while some money was withdrawn over a period of several
days it was in the order of millions of euros, not billions.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the bank
closure had limited capital flight but that the ECB was looking
closely at the issue. He declined to provide figures.
BIG DEPOSITORS BURNED
Big depositors, including wealthy Russians and Britons, whom
the Cypriot president had sought to shield from a levy of any
more than 10 percent on their holdings, will end up being far
more severely burned - if their money is still there.
Under a bailout deal sealed early on Monday morning in snowy
Brussels, Cyprus will have to shut its second largest bank and
inflict heavy losses on large account holders the two biggest.
Deposits over 100,000 euros in both will be frozen and used
to resolve the debts of the defunct Laiki and recapitalise Bank
of Cyprus. Both banks were hurt by their exposure to Greek
sovereign debt when bondholders were forced to take writedowns
last year.
By Sunday, one participant in the negotiations said, there
was almost no capital left in Laiki, a bank whose market value
peaked at 8.1 billion euros in November 2007. Laiki's former
vice chairman Pavlou disagreed, estimating there had been 2.5
billion euros in foreign deposits alone.
No figure was announced for the scale of the "haircut" on
big depositors, but it will be nearer to 50 percent than to the
15 percent that Anastasiades rejected on March 15, participants
in the negotiations said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
To enable him to negotiate with politicians of his own
protocol rank, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso conducted the
talks with Anastasiades, elected last month.
At one point on Sunday afternoon, the conservative president
threatened to resign in an emotional exchange with the heads of
the EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund.
The troika of lenders called his bluff, saying that if he
quit they would continue negotiations with the speaker of the
Cypriot parliament, next in line constitutionally, a participant
in the talks said. Anastasiades stayed.
For months, bailout talks with his Soviet-educated Communist
predecessor, Demetris Christofias, had gone nowhere due to his
refusal to privatise state assets. "Christofias didn't want to
be the president who had signed a bailout with the troika," an
EU official said.
The cost of a rescue kept on mounting. By the time the new
leader was ready to do a deal, the IMF and Germany were
demanding a 40 percent across-the-board bail-in of creditors and
depositors in the two main banks.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Berlin had
achieved exactly what it sought in exchange for the 10 billion
euro financial rescue - that creditors and uninsured depositors
in the two biggest Cypriot banks should share the load.
"This is bitter for Cyprus but we now have the result that
the (German) government always stood out for," he said.
An EU source said the IMF and Germany had initially wanted
to go further and wind down both Laiki and Bank of Cyprus.
European politicians, anxious to deflect criticism for
having been party to an initial deal 10 days ago that would have
imposed a levy on all small savers in Cyprus, rushed to say that
Nicosia had only itself to blame.
"To all those who say that we are strangling an entire
people ... Cyprus is a casino economy that was on the brink of
bankruptcy," French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.
He said he had always opposed taxing deposits smaller than
100,000 euros, which are subject to an EU guarantee. Yet neither
he nor other ministers or European Commission officials spoke
out against the idea at the March 15 meeting, participants said.
Only when a firestorm of protest erupted in Cyprus and it
became clear the Cypriot parliament would not endorse the plan
did they belated call for accounts under the 100,000 euro
threshold to be left untouched.
MIDNIGHT IN MOSCOW
Perhaps the most disastrous episode in a week of blunders
and miscalculation was the Cypriot attempt to persuade Russia to
provide alternative finance in return for future access to the
island's untapped offshore gas reserves.
Cypriot lawmakers overplayed their hand in rejecting the
deposit levy in the misguided belief that Moscow would come to
the island's aid. Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris was
dispatched to Moscow without any clear gameplan or mandate the
day after the 56-member legislature voted 36-0 to reject the
levy, a source close to his delegation said.
After a frosty initial meeting on Wednesday, at which his
Russian counterpart offered nothing in response to his request
for a new 5 billion euro loan and easier repayment terms on an
existing 2.5 billion euro credit, Sarris was left to stew in his
suite at the Lotte Plaza hotel on Moscow's Garden Ring.
Russian gas monopoly Gazprom denied reports that
it was considering lending Cyprus money in return for future
access to its gas, and VTB, Russia's number two bank,
disavowed any interest in buying Laiki.
The Russians kept Sarris waiting all day Thursday. Talks
only resumed at 9 p.m. and went nowhere. By midnight, he knew he
would be returning to Nicosia the next morning empty-handed,
although his hotel suite was booked until Monday.
The European Commission and the ECB had quietly told the
Russian Finance Ministry and central bank that any further loan
from Moscow would just add to Cypriot debt and hence undermine
the basis for an EU-IMF bailout, sources with knowledge of the
exchange said.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev accused the EU of
handling the Cyprus crisis "like a bull in a china shop". He and
President Vladimir Putin complained to visiting European
Commission President Barroso that Moscow should have been
consulted before the decision to impose a levy on depositors.
Barroso responded that Europe and Russia each had their own
procedures and he was not there to negotiate with Russia about
Cyprus, an EU source familiar with the talks said. Despite
Kremlin anger, Moscow decided it would not let itself be played
off against Brussels.
ECB POWER
The most powerful force pushing Cyprus to accept a deal was
the European Central Bank, which for months had kept the country
afloat despite growing internal misgivings about the banks'
solvency.
Hours before the ECB announced that it would turn off the
ELA taps for Cypriot banks on Monday, a Cypriot lawmaker said:
"Anastasiades is just trying to scare parliament. The ECB would
never do that, it needs a two thirds majority."
ECB officials contacted Latvia, another EU country that has
received large Russian deposits, to warn authorities against
taking in Russian money fleeing Cyprus, two sources familiar
with the contacts said.
"It was made clear to our Latvian friends that if they want
to join the euro, they should not provide a haven for Russian
money exiting Cyprus," a euro zone central banker said.
Even after a week of drama in Nicosia and disillusionment in
Moscow, Anastasiades and his team seemed not to comprehend when
they arrived in Brussels on Sunday the magnitude of the collapse
they were facing.
"It took more time for the Cypriots and the Cypriot
authorities to fully understand what their options were and how
deep the crisis was," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch chairman of
euro zone finance ministers, told Reuters in an interview.
"It's hard for me to say what made the penny drop, I think
it was probably because it was five to midnight, literally it
was five to midnight, and we were not making much progress and
we simply said to the Cypriots: 'look, we're ready to help you,
there's 10 billion available, but you have to realise what the
present situation is. You have to act now. Political choices
have run out.' There was a deadline. And that worked."