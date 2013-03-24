UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NICOSIA, March 24 Negotiations on an EU/IMF bailout for Cyprus are "at a very delicate stage" and will continue in Brussels on Sunday, the Cypriot government said, describing the situation as "very difficult".
In a statement, the government said President Nicos Anastasiades would travel to Brussels early on Sunday morning, with a Monday deadline looming to seal the bailout or see the island's stricken banks cut off from emergency funding.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts