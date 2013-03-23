UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NICOSIA, March 23 The Cypriot parliament will not debate a possible levy on bank deposits until after finance ministers of the 17-nation euro zone meet on Sunday, a senior lawmaker said on Saturday.
"We will meet after the Eurogroup meeting. I don't know when," the lawmaker, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts