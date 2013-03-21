BRIEF-NxStage Medical announces CE mark for its NxGen Hemodialysis System
* Nxstage medical announces ce mark for its nxgen hemodialysis system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NICOSIA, March 21 The Cypriot central bank denied reports and frantic rumours on Thursday that stricken Cyprus Popular Bank, the island's second-largest lender, is to be closed down.
"We deny these reports. Efforts are under way right now to find the best possible solution for this bank," Central Bank spokeswoman Aliki Stylianou told state television.
* Nxstage medical announces ce mark for its nxgen hemodialysis system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from Ford and General Motors to talk about U.S.-Mexico trade, the ministry said on Thursday.