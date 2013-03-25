MOSCOW, March 25 (President Vladimir Putin has
instructed his government to negotiate the restructuring of a
Russian bailout loan to Cyprus, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
on Monday.
The announcement signals Moscow's support for a 10 billion
euro ($13 billion) European Union rescue deal struck over the
weekend, despite concern that Russian depositors in Cyprus could
take losses as a result.
Cyprus had requested an extension of an existing 2.5 billion
euro Russian loan, and a reduction in the interest it charges to
2.5 percent from 4.5 percent. Talks last week failed to agree on
a restructuring.