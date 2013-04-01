BUCHAREST, April 1 Cyprus's biggest bank said on
Monday it was suspending its Romanian operations for a week
while it seeks a buyer for them as part of its reorganisation
under Cyprus's international bailout deal.
Bank of Cyprus said the bailed-out nation's central
bank had decided to suspend operations at all 14 of the lender's
branches in Romania to explore the possibility of a sale. Until
the branches reopen, clients may use the ATM network.
For its part, Romania's central bank told Reuters: "We have
negotiated with them a good solution aimed at protecting
depositors in the Romanian-based units. By halting operations
for one week in Romania, the Bank of Cyprus envisages
identifying a buyer for the Romanian unit. The buyer will take
over all its activities here including deposits."
Depositors in Bank of Cyprus will lose around 60 percent of
any savings over 100,000 euros, the country's central bank
confirmed on Saturday, under the terms of the bailout.
Depositors in Romania "will suffer no loss from their
deposits following the unit's sale," said the Romanian central
bank's Adrian Vasilescu, an adviser to the bank's governor.
Two of Cyprus's banks operate in Romania: Bank of Cyprus and
Marfin, a unit of Popular Bank of Cyprus, which is
also known as Laiki. Together the two control less than 1.3
percent of assets in the Balkan country's banking system.
Romania's central bank said it had been notified.
The freeze on the local operations of the Cypriot banks was
greeted with scorn by people in Romania, however.
"I'm revolted," businessman Laurentiu Vama said as he took
out cash at an ATM in Bucharest. "I'm not a black market
currency dealer to carry cash with me. This is practically
blocking my business as a consultant for EU fund projects."
(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Bogdan Cristel; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)