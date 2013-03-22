US STOCKS-Pharma, bank stocks pull Wall St lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
MOSCOW, March 22 The financial crisis in Cyprus poses no systemic threat to the Russian banking system, a first deputy chairman of Russia's central bank, Alexei Simanovsky, said on Friday.
Simanovsky added that he saw no risks that any Russian banks would fail as a result of the economic crisis that has hit the Mediterranean island.
Cyprus's finance minister left Moscow empty-handed on Friday after Russia turned down appeals for aid, leaving the island to strike a bailout deal with the European Union before Tuesday or face the collapse of its financial system.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders