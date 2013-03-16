BRIEF-Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes
BRUSSELS, March 16 Russia's government is ready to ease the conditions of a 2.5 billion euro loan it made to Cyprus by extending the 5-year maturity beyond 2016 and by cutting the 4.5 percent interest, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.
"My understanding is that the Russian government is ready to make a contribution with an extension of the loan and a reduction of the interest rate," Rehn said on Saturday.
* Extended Stay America announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday morning, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, though the dollar-yen stayed in a well-worn range.