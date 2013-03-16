BRUSSELS, March 16 Russia's government is ready to ease the conditions of a 2.5 billion euro loan it made to Cyprus by extending the 5-year maturity beyond 2016 and by cutting the 4.5 percent interest, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.

"My understanding is that the Russian government is ready to make a contribution with an extension of the loan and a reduction of the interest rate," Rehn said on Saturday.