(Corrects loan currency in para 5 to euros from dollars, which
paper reported wrongly)
BERLIN Jan 28 Russia could provide support to
Cyprus but the island state itself and the European Union must
take the biggest share of a bailout, Russian Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev said in a German media interview published on
Monday.
The Mediterranean island, waiting for a multi-billion euro
bailout after heavy exposure to debt-crippled Greece, has had to
contend with misgivings from lender states on how committed it
is to fighting money laundering and why the island is a magnet
for Russian money.
Cyprus offers the euro zone's lowest nominal corporate tax
rate and has had close political ties with Russia for decades.
"We think the main burden to solve these problems should be
taken on by Cyprus and the EU states," Medvedev told the German
business daily Handelsblatt in an interview held on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"But we are not refusing to help under certain conditions.
The conditions must be agreed first. Before that, there can be
no money from us," he added, adding that Russia had already
given Cyprus a 2.5 billion euro loan in 2011.
Cyprus sought a bailout from the EU and the IMF last year,
but aid has stalled as they assess the precise capital
requirements of its banking system and whether the government
may have to sell state assets to ensure the bailout is not too
onerous to be paid back.
The incumbent government is against asset disposals but
presidential elections will be held in mid-February.
In November, Der Spiegel magazine cited a German
intelligence agency report as saying "Russian oligarchs,
business people and mafiosi" would benefit most from any bailout
and that Cyprus was a "gateway for money laundering in the EU".
Cyprus says it has strengthened its regulations against
money laundering over the past decade and is in full conformity
with international rules.
Medvedev also said that Russia had no intention of buying
sovereign debt from euro zone countries, but that he was
positive on the euro.
"Even though the euro is currently in a dismal state, I am
of the view that the euro helped the whole global economy and
global finances in the crisis of 2008/09," he said.
"The idea of the euro is generally positive. That's why I
hope it will have a positive future," he said.
While European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen told
Reuters last week that Cyprus could derail confidence in the
euro zone despite its small size, German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble is not yet convinced it can be seen as a
systemic risk, which is a precondition for a bailout.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Toby Chopra)