BRUSSELS, March 19 Russia's envoy to the
European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, said on Tuesday a proposed tax
on Cypriot bank deposits was like forceful expropriation and
raised the risk that it could lead to the collapse of the
Cypriot banking system.
The bank deposit tax, part of a bailout for Cyprus agreed by
the euro zone on Saturday, "seems similar to forceful
expropriation", Chizhov told reporters in Brussels, in a video
conference from Moscow. "The principle... is wrong."
"And there is another threat. When the banks open, people
will rush to withdraw their deposits - that's another threat -
and then the whole banking system can collapse," he said.
