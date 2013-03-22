BERLIN, March 22 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble said on Friday he did not know whether euro zone finance ministers would meet at the weekend over Cyprus, adding this would depend on whether Nicosia had a plan to present to the troika of international lenders.

"I can't say in advance if and when Cyprus will deliver results," he said, as the island state struggles to raise nearly 6 billion euros and secure an international bailout.

He added it was "not surprising" that Russia had not been able to meet some of the hopes of the Cypriot government.

Talks in Moscow on a possible funding lifeline from Russia to Cyprus ended without result, the Russian finance minister said on Friday.